Lift collides with roof in Noida society after brakes fail, 3 injured

A lift malfunction at the Paras Tierra Society in Noida's Sector 137 resulted in injuries to three occupants as the lift shot through the roof of the top floor.

In a shocking incident last night at the Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137, Noida, a lift malfunction resulted in a terrifying ordeal for its occupants. The brakes of the lift failed catastrophically, propelling it through the roof of the top floor. Three individuals inside the lift sustained injuries as a result of this horrifying mishap.

This incident comes in the wake of a similar tragedy just months ago, when an elderly woman lost her life in a lift crash at the same housing complex. Understandably, the recurrence of such incidents has left residents in a state of panic.

Noida has witnessed a string of lift malfunctions over the past year, some of which have proven fatal. This grim reputation prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to pass legislation aimed at ensuring the proper maintenance of lifts across the state.

According to eyewitnesses, the latest incident occurred as the lift was on the fourth floor of Tower-5, with occupants in the process of exiting. Suddenly, the brakes gave way, causing the lift to ascend rapidly until it collided with the roof on the 25th floor.

Residents reported that among the injured were two women. Subsequently, authorities closed both lifts in the tower, advising residents to utilize the stairs until further notice.

Law enforcement officials have attributed the incident to a technical fault and have initiated an investigation. They have reassured the public that all individuals involved have been safely rescued and that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

Residents, however, have voiced concerns regarding the lack of regular maintenance contributing to the malfunction. The Apartment Owners Association of Paras Tierra Society has pledged to demand a thorough investigation from the architects and builders, prioritizing the safety of residents and striving to prevent such incidents in the future.

This unfortunate event adds to a series of lift-related tragedies in the region. Last August, an elderly woman perished in a lift accident at the same complex, while a month later, eight workers lost their lives in a similar incident at the Amrapali Dream Valley housing complex in Noida Extension.

In response to these incidents, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the Uttar Pradesh Lift and Escalator Bill earlier this year. The legislation mandates the registration of lifts and escalators, along with provisions for insurance and compensation, aiming to enhance safety standards across the state.