Karnataka Horror Congress Leaders Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Congress leader's daughter stabbed to death in college, attack caught on CCTV. Former classmate kills Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath's daughter inside Hubballi college campus. The brutal murder of 23-year-old Neha was caught on a CCTV camera. CCTV footage showed accused Fayaz stabbing Neha several times with a knife and running away. Fayaz, also 23, was caught by the Police from Hubballi. Neha was a first-year MCA student at BVB College, Karnataka.