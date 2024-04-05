Search icon
Iran Terror Attack: 11 Iran Security Forces Killed In Attack On Their Base

According to state media, a devastating attack on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters in the southeastern border province of Sistan-Baluchestan resulted in the tragic loss of at least 11 Iranian security force members. In the subsequent overnight clashes with security forces, Iranian state TV reported that 16 members of Jaish al-Adl, identified as a Sunni armed group known as the Army of Justice, were killed. The province, with its predominantly Sunni Muslim population, has been a site of ongoing tension and conflict.

