Eid 2024 Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia Dubai UAE Qatar Eid In India On

Eid 2024: As announced, April 10 will be the date of Eid in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. Around April 10 or 11, 2024, India is anticipated to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. But seeing the Shawwal crescent moon is a prerequisite for the Eid celebration.