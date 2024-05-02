Twitter
Education

NEET UG 2024 admit card released at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5 across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 02, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

NEET UG 2024 hall ticket: The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the NEET UG 2024 exam admit cards. Candidates can download NEET UG 2024 hall tickets from the official websites exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. NEET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2024 across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The examination will be held in 571 cities across India and 14 cities outside the country in pen and paper mode. It will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Telegu, and Tamil languages.

NEET 2024 admit card: How to check 

  • Visit exams.nta.ac.in. 
  • Go to the NEET UG 2024 page. 
  • Click on the admit card download tab.
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and login.
  • Check and download the admit card

NEET 2024 admit card: DOWNLOAD link

