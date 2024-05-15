Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'We're never going to allow China...': US President Biden announces tariffs on Chinese goods to address trade imbalance

Rajasthan: 3 rescued from Kolihan copper mine in Jhunjhunu after lift collapse, efforts to rescue 11 underway

'Ek actress 9 log saath leke...': Farah Khan criticises entourage culture in Bollywood

Meet man who is 47, aspires to crack UPSC, has taken 73 Prelims, 43 Mains, Vikas Divyakirti is his...

Bollywood’s 1st multi-starrer had 8 stars, makers were told not to cast Kapoors; not Sholay, Nagin, Shaan, Jaani Dushman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'We're never going to allow China...': US President Biden announces tariffs on Chinese goods to address trade imbalance

Rajasthan: 3 rescued from Kolihan copper mine in Jhunjhunu after lift collapse, efforts to rescue 11 underway

'Ek actress 9 log saath leke...': Farah Khan criticises entourage culture in Bollywood

Mesmerizing facts about black holes shared by NASA

8 most atheist countries

10 spectacular images of nebulae by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Bollywood’s 1st multi-starrer had 8 stars, makers were told not to cast Kapoors; not Sholay, Nagin, Shaan, Jaani Dushman

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof flees country on foot after prison sentence ahead of his film's premiere at Cannes

Meet director who sold business to fund film when studio backed out, spent 40 years and Rs 1000 crore, fired entire team

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan: 3 rescued from Kolihan copper mine in Jhunjhunu after lift collapse, efforts to rescue 11 underway

Doctors at the site suggest all those who were trapped are safe. However, nine ambulances have been kept on standby outside the mine for any emergency.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 15, 2024, 09:03 AM IST

article-main
Visuals from the rescue site at Kolihan mine (Photo: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Three people have been rescued after at least 14 people were trapped after a lift collapsed at the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Jhunjhunu district. Efforts are on to evacuate the remaining ones.

According to the latest information from the rescue site, the rescue teams have reached all the trapped workers. Dr Pravin Sharma who is with the rescue team has confirmed the information. The incident took place at Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL's) copper mine in the Neem Ka Thana area in the late hours of Tuesday.

Doctors at the site suggest all those who were trapped are safe. However, nine ambulances have been kept on standby outside the mine for any emergency. 

Giving information about the development in the rescue operation of the lift accident, Dr Praveen Sharma, said, "The rescue team arrived at the team to conduct the rescue operations. Everyone is safe. Three people have been rescued from the mine. They have sustained few injuries but there is nothing major. Gradually others will also be rescued."

The lift was carrying a vigilance team from Kolkata as well as mine officials. It is believed to have crashed more than 1,800 feet inside the mine. The incident took place due to the breaking of the rope supporting the lift. The trapped officials included Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey, Khetri Copper Complex (KCC) unit head GD Gupta, and Kolihan Mine's Deputy General Manager AK Sharma.

A journalist, Vikas Pareek who had entered the mine as a photographer with the vigilance team was also trapped among the 14 people. The others trapped in the mine include Vinod Singh Shekhawat, AK Baira, Arnav Bhandari, Yashoraj Meena, Vanendra Bhandari, Niranjan Sahu, Karan Singh Gehlot, Pritam Singh, Harsi Ram and Bhagirath.

Shortly after receiving information about the lift collapse incident, ambulances rushed to the spot and doctors were asked to prepare for any situation. Informing about the incident earlier BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar said, "I had gone to Haryana for the election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here. The rescue team is engaged and 6-7 ambulances are standing here. The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualties so far; everyone will come out safely."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said instructions have been given to speed up rescue efforts "The concerned officials have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help and health facilities to the affected people. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the citizens injured in this accident and the safe exit of those trapped in the mine."

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who worked with Naseeruddin Shah, sister of popular models, is now getting trolled on social media for..

CUET-UG 2024 scheduled for tomorrow postponed for Delhi centres; check new exam date here

Anup Soni slams his deepfake video from Crime Patrol, being used to promote IPL betting

Meet woman who was first female director of Tata Sons, close to JRD Tata, she is Ratan Tata's...

Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave in northwest India, rain and thunderstorms in these regions; check full forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement