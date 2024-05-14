Meet woman, an Indian who became billionaire at 91, her son is...

Venkat Jasti is the Chairman and CEO of the company. He holds a dual PG degree in Pharmacy from Andhra University and St. John University, New York and specialized in Industrial Pharmacy.

At 91 years of age, Subbamma Jasti has joined the billionaires' club securing her position on the prestigious Forbes list with an impressive net worth of $1.1 billion. She is the mother of Venkateswarulu Jasti, co-founder of Suven Pharmaceuticals, whose entrepreneurial journey has significantly contributed to her financial success, including the establishment of a chain of pharmacies in the United States. Subbamma Jasti belongs to Hyderabad.

The majority of Subbamma Jasti's wealth can be attributed to the sale of a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals to Advent International in 2022. Additionally, inheriting her husband's assets following his passing has further bolstered her financial standing.

Despite entering the billionaire domain later in life, Subbamma Jasti has swiftly risen through the ranks, securing the 2653rd spot on the Forbes billionaire list. Her journey serves as a remarkable example of resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges.

In the realm of Indian women billionaires, Subbamma Jasti joins the ranks of formidable figures such as Savitri Jindal, chairperson of the Jindal Group, whose net worth stands at $34.9 billion, and Rekha Jhunjhunwala, with a net worth of $8.5 billion. Her remarkable ascent to billionaire status at the age of 91 underscores the significance of determination and strategic decision-making, inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs and highlighting the evolving landscape of wealth in India.





