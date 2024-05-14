Twitter
Maheep Kapoor defends Sanjay Kapoor's extra-marital affair, shares why he's stricter with Shanaya: 'He has realised...'

Maheep Kapoor opens up on her decision to openly talk about Sanjay Kapoor's extra-marital affair on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 14, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor (Image: Instagram)
Maheep Kapoor, who featured in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2022, made a shocking revelation about his husband Sanjay Kapoor's extra-marital affair and how she still chose to stay with him. In a recent interview, she opened up on her decision to openly talk about the same and revealed why Sanjay is more strict with his daughter Shanaya Kapoor. 

In a recent interview with Zoom, Maheep Kapoor shared her perspective about openly talking about Sanjay Kapoor's extra-marital affair and said, "I feel people just don’t want to step out of the box and look at that person and try to stand in his shoes and understand. Give everybody a break, everyone is not perfect, everyone is going to **** up. It’s fine." 

When asked who is the stricter parent between Sanjay and her, Maheep replied, "I think it’s Sanjay who feels that. I think he has dated so many women, so he has realised that all that kameena sh*t that he did… he gets paranoid with his daughter. It’s the truth. He would go mental about Shanaya, my son… he was like fine, he is okay but with Shanaya, I had to tell him to calm down. Then I realised he is thinking what if some boy does what he did. He is a stricter one but now he is a little calmer with Shanaya." 

In 2022, Maheep Kapoor opened up on Sanjay's extra-marital affair on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and said, "Now you know it, Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, and my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also.”

Season 3 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will be about Delhi vs Mumbai. Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha will be pitched against Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavna Pandey. The new season will stream on Netflix, however, the release date is yet to be announced.

