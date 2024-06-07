Viral video: Kerala bus conductor heroically saves man, internet calls him 'desi spiderman'

A bus conductor in Kerala became a viral sensation after a video captured his quick reflexes saving a passenger from falling off a speeding bus.

The five senses—taste, sight, smell, touch, and hearing—are well-known to most people. However, there's an often overlooked, more metaphysical instinct that many believe guides us in making crucial decisions: intuition, often referred to as the sixth sense. This instinct can sometimes manifest as premonitions or dreams that come true, making us feel almost superhuman. A recent video highlights such an extraordinary moment, showcasing what seems like a real-life demonstration of this intuitive power.

Kerala bus conductor with 25th Sense saves a guy from Falling Down from Bus

pic.twitter.com/HNdijketbQ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 7, 2024

In Kerala, a bus conductor's quick reflexes saved a passenger from a potentially fatal fall from a speeding vehicle. The footage shows the conductor issuing tickets to two passengers standing near him. Suddenly, the bus driver hits the brakes, causing one of the passengers to lose his balance and nearly tumble off the bus. In an astonishing display of quick thinking, the conductor grabs the passenger's hand without even glancing in his direction, saving his life.

The conductor’s swift action, seemingly performed with an almost supernatural awareness, has drawn widespread admiration. The event, captured on video, went viral on social media, garnering 307,000 views on X (formerly Twitter). The tweet accompanying the video reads, “Kerala bus conductor with 25th sense saves a guy from falling from the bus.”

Social media users were quick to praise the conductor. One called him a “Desi Spiderman,” while another likened him to the iconic Indian superstar Rajnikant. A humorous comment noted, “Damnn…conductor was counting the money and didn’t even look at him. He is like – ‘Bina paisa diye utarne ka nahi’ (No getting off without paying).”