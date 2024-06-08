Twitter
Munjya box office collection day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma’s film beats opening haul of Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi

Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma's horror comedy Munjya gets an impressive start at the box office.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 12:27 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Munjya box office collection day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma’s film beats opening haul of Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi
Munjya box office collection
Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma’s much-awaited horror comedy Munjya has finally been released in theatres. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and has made an impressive debut at the box office too. 

As per a report in Sacnilk, Munjya collected Rs 4 crore on day one at the box office. Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma’s horror comedy beat Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma’s Roohi in the opening day collection. Roohi collected Rs 2.90 crore on day 1 which is half of what Munjya has collected. 

However, Munjya failed to beat Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree and Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya’s opening day collections at the box office. However, it will be interesting to see if Munjya picks up the pace in the weekend owing to the positive reviews pouring in from the audience as well as the critics.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and presented by the makers of Stree and Bhediya, is a unique horror-comedy that features Munjya, a character from Konkan coast folklore, as its first CGI main character in a Hindi film. The film also stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj. The film's music has already impressed the audience! Featuring a vibrant party anthem such as "Taras Ni Aaya Tujhko" alongside a heartfelt romantic ballad like "Tainu Khabar Nahi.” 

Talking about working with Sathyaraj in Munjya, Sharvari Wagh said, “Watching Sathyaraj sir on-set was like attending an acting workshop every day. His versatility, patience, and sheer talent transcended everything. Whether it was a comic scene or an intense moment, Sathyaraj sir’s consistency and ease made every scene come alive."

Meanwhile, Sharvari Wagh will be next seen starring opposite John Abraham in Vedaa. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the action thriller is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15 and will be clashing with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. 

