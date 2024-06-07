Twitter
Viral

Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's viral 'Bado Badi' song with 28 million views deleted from YouTube due to..

The hook line of the song 'Aye haye Oye Hoye, Bado Badi' gained immense popularity on social media in the past few days and was trending not only in Pakistan but in India as well.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 04:52 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Viral singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan became an overnight sensation after the release of ‘Bado Badi’ but now, YouTube has taken down the song from YouTube. After garnering millions of likes and views on YouTube, the song has now been removed from the platform much to the dismay of its fans. The song was deleted not only from his channel but also from his social media pages.

The hook line of the song 'Aye haye Oye Hoye, Bado Badi' gained immense popularity on social media in the past few days and was trending not only in Pakistan but in India as well. The song surpassed 28 million views on YouTube since its release.

Reportedly, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Bado Badi' was removed from YouTube due to a copyright infringement strike. Reports state that the original version of the song was from Noor Jehan’s film ‘Banarsi Thug’ which was released in 1973. The song's tune and composition are both under the radar of the copyright issue as it is similar to the original version. 

In the music video for 'Bado Badi', apart from Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, model Wajdan Rao was also featured and gained immense fame. Let us tell you that Chahat Fateh Ali Khan became an overnight star during the Covid-19 pandemic. He is a celebrity now in Pakistan. Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is most known for his unconventional songs which are fodder for memes. Thanks to his fame, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan also appears in many Pakistani TV shows and podcasts. 

