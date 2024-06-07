T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Kirton, Jeremy Gordon star as Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs in New York

Ireland has now suffered losses in both of their Group A matches, while Canada has secured one win and one loss.

Jeremy Gordon and Dilon Heliger played pivotal roles in Canada's victory over Ireland by a margin of 12 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Earlier in the match, contributions from Nicholas Kirton and Shreyas Movva helped Canada reach a total of 137/7 in the first innings. Ireland's captain, Paul Stirling, won the toss and chose to bat first against Saad Bin Zafar's Canadian team.

Canada WIN in New York!



A superb bowling performance from them against Ireland sees them register their first Men's #T20WorldCup win #CANvIRE | : https://t.co/CxIp7x4F2q pic.twitter.com/OR5JFjG0qj — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 7, 2024

With this defeat, Ireland has now suffered losses in both of their Group A matches, while Canada has secured one win and one loss, the latter against the USA earlier in the tournament.