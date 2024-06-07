Twitter
T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Kirton, Jeremy Gordon star as Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs in New York

Ireland has now suffered losses in both of their Group A matches, while Canada has secured one win and one loss.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Kirton, Jeremy Gordon star as Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs in New York
Courtesy: X@ICC
Jeremy Gordon and Dilon Heliger played pivotal roles in Canada's victory over Ireland by a margin of 12 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Earlier in the match, contributions from Nicholas Kirton and Shreyas Movva helped Canada reach a total of 137/7 in the first innings. Ireland's captain, Paul Stirling, won the toss and chose to bat first against Saad Bin Zafar's Canadian team.

With this defeat, Ireland has now suffered losses in both of their Group A matches, while Canada has secured one win and one loss, the latter against the USA earlier in the tournament.

