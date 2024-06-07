Twitter
Bad Cop trailer: Anurag Kashyap's sinister gangster Kazbe is up against Gulshan Devaiah's twins - cop Karan, thief Arjun

Also starring Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles, Bad Cop will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 21.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 04:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The trailer of Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah-starrer action drama series Bad Cop has been unveiled. The show stars Devaiah as Karan, a fierce cop, trying to chase down Kazbe (Kashyap), a villain more powerful and deadly than him and simultaneously managing his personal relationships. Devaiah also plays the role of Arjun, a witty thief, and all three find their fates intertwined in the most unexpected way, altering the course of their lives forever.

The actor said the show will present a thrilling story that doesn't "pretend to be anything else but entertaining." "What drew me the most to the script was the character/s I had to play. Karan and Arjun are identical twins with very different personalities and moreover one is a cop and the other a crook. Karan and Arjun, although twin brothers, have a very different outlook towards life and are dealing with very different interpersonal problems. A huge twist intertwines their destiny and I think the most challenging aspect of playing the characters started from there because I had to do a lot of action scenes, which I'd admit wasn't easy at all," he said in a statement.

Kashyap said his character of Kazbe mama is a "one of a kind villain". "His aura is charismatic and lethal at the same time. I was scared and skeptical when shooting for gore scenes; as opposed to my films. Kazbe is powerful, hard-hitting and I drew traits from many of the negative characters that I had created, to prepare for this role. I had no process for Kazbe, in fact I was inspired by Nana Patekar from Parinda and Irrfan Khan from Haasil. I take the script only before I shoot it and the dialogue writer would help me how to approach it. It's cathartic for me to play a negative character and I take it all out of my system. I hope audiences enjoy me in this avatar," the director-actor said.

Written by Rensil D'Silva and directed by Aditya Datt, Bad Cop also stars Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles. Described as a classic cop vs villain story with a lot of twists and turns, the show is the first fictional series from Fremantle India, known for producing reality shows such as India's Got Talent and Indian Idol.  The show will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 21. (With inputs from agencies) 

