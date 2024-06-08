Meet actress who refused to work with Govinda, role went to Divya Bharti, later gave 11 superhits with actor, she is..

When Karisma Kapoor said no to the film with Govinda, little did she know that in the coming years, her pairing with Govinda would be the biggest hit.

Govinda is a superstar of the 90s who has worked with all superstar actresses in his career. While his pairing with all the actresses has been superhit, there was one actress who audiences loved to watch opposite Govinda, thanks to their comic timing and chemistry. But do you know there was a time when Karisma Kapoor refused to do a film with Govinda?

In the year 1992, Karisma Kapoor refused to star in a film opposite Govinda. At the time, Govinda was going through a rough patch in his career while Karisma Kapoor was relatively new to the film industry. In her efforts to avoid any risks, Karisma Kapoor refused to work opposite Govinda in 'Shola Aur Shabnam'. Divya Bharti then went on to work in the film with Govinda, and it became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 1992.

When Karisma Kapoor said no to the film with Govinda, little did she know that in the coming years, her pairing with Govinda would be the biggest hit.

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor have worked together on close to 11 films. This includes the names of many hit films like 'Raja Babu', 'Hero No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Coolie No. 1', and 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi'.

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda's pairing was so popular that the two were offered many films together but, in the later years, Karisma Kapoor refused to work with Govinda due to a decline in his career.

As of now, Govinda has ventured into the OTT space and has recently announced the launch of his very own OTT app, 'Filmy Lattu.'

Taking to his Instagram, Govinda shared the launch poster of Filmy Lattu and wrote, "Presenting my own OTT app Filmy Lattu. Download now and watch my film Aa Gaya Hero."

READ | Narendra Modi or Manmohan Singh: Which PM did Sensex give the highest returns?