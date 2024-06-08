Twitter
PM Modi’s third oath-taking ceremony tomorrow, check timing, venue, special guests, and other key details

The swearing-in ceremony has been set for 7:15 PM on June 9 (Sunday) in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

PM Modi’s third oath-taking ceremony tomorrow, check timing, venue, special guests, and other key details
President Droupadi Murmu is set to administer the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his council of ministers tomorrow (June 9) at Rashtrapati Bhavan. As Narendra Modi begins his third consecutive term, preparations for the oath-taking ceremony have begun in full swing. "The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 09, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.  

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu whose apparent China tilt strained the country's relation with India, has officially accepted the invitation from Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for his swearing-in ceremony. 

Other leaders from neighbouring countries, such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius are expected to attend the event.
 
The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 9 at 7.15 pm.
 
Lawyers, physicians, artists, cultural performers, influencers, ambassadors for Viksit Bharat, recipients of central government programmes, tribal women, and sanitation workers are among the Indian dignitaries. Along with participants in Mann Ki Baat and Padma recipients, almost fifty religious leaders from various faiths have also been invited.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has cancelled the weekly Change of Guard ceremony on June 8, 15, and 22 to prepare for the Prime Minister's and his council of ministers' oath-taking ceremony at the forecourt and President Droupadi Murmu's speech to both chambers of parliament. A weekly ritual known as the 'change of guard' is conducted by the military to allow a new group of President's Bodyguards (PBGs) to assume command.

A complex security setup has been made for the well-publicized event. Important safety precautions include setting up specific perimeters around Rashtrapati Bhavan and Kartavya Path in the inner zone, the Taj, Maurya, Leela, and Oberoi in the outer zone, and ground-to-air surveillance and extensive security covering in central Delhi in the outermost zone.

In the meantime, more people are being frisked at traffic checkpoints, borders are being sealed, control rooms are being established, and intelligence teams both in India and overseas have been deployed.

In the meantime, senior Delhi Police officers carried out a comprehensive security assessment of Rashtrapati Bhavan in advance of Narendra Modi's June 9 swearing-in ceremony for a third term as prime minister, according to news agency ANI.

Apart from the ground security measures, Delhi Police announced a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi in a public warning on Friday.

Additionally, the public advisory stated that the ban will be in place from June 9 to June 10, 2024. The Indian Penal Code, Section 188, imposes penalties for violators.

Following the official nomination of Narendra Modi as prime minister by the Indian president on Friday, security precautions were implemented.

