This flop of Kangana Ranaut lost 90% of its budget, was removed from theatres in opening week, earned just...

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas is one of the biggest Bollywood flops. It was removed from theatres in its opening week itself after zero ticket sales.

Apart from winning National Awards for her incredible performances in films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana Ranaut has also seen multiple failures in her career. These include Knock Out, No Problem, Game, Ready, Rascals, Tezz, Rajjo, Revolver Rani, I Love NY, Katti Batti, and Simran among others.

But, one of the biggest flops in Kangana's career is the action thriller film Tejas. The actress played the titular leading role of the Indian Air Force officer Tejas Gill in the movie, which was released on October 27. It also starred Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in key roles.

Made in Rs 70 crore, Tejas lost 90% of its budget and just earned Rs 6.2 crore net in India and its worldwide gross collections were Rs 8.05 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. The film tanked at the box office in its opening weekend and several theatre owners removed its screenings in the first week itself due to zero ticket sales. This was despite the fact that multiple National Award-winning actress, in a desperate attempt, had requested people to go watch her film in theatres.





Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara in his directorial debut and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies, Tejas clashed at the box office with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail. While Kangana Ranaut-starrer was one of the biggest box office flops, 12th Fail turned out to be a sleeper hit and earned Rs 70 crore at the budget of just Rs 20 crore.

Meanwhile, Kangana, who has just been elected MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on a BJP ticket, will be seen next in the political drama Emergency. The actress will be seen playing the role of India's first and only Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, which has also been directed by her.

