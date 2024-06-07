Twitter
HomeViral

Viral

Rajat Dalal arrested for abducting, torturing 18-year-old student, influencer forced him to…

Rajat Dalal smeared cow dung on the face of the young boy and tortured horribly. Authorities have taken Dalal into custody after a complaint filed by the victim and investigations are ongoing.

Latest News

Rajkumari Lonna

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 03:03 PM IST

Popular fitness ‘influencer’ Rajat Dalal along with his accomplices have been arrested by Ahmedabad police for assaulting, abducting and torturing a young 18-year-old boy. If reports are to be believed, the cruel action from Rajat Dalal came after the student shared a social media post ‘targeting’ the influencer. The student posted an Instagram Reel in which Raja Dalal can be seen passing by. The reel had a caption that read "Every morning, seeing your face at the gym ruins my day."

Offended by the post, the Instagram influencer called the student and asked for his address. Raja Dalal along with his aides abducted the boy from his place. They took the student to a flat, forced him to clean the toilet, then made the young boy do squats in the common plot while abusing him verbally.
 
Rajat Dalal threatened the student, saying, "How dare you make my video? I will cut you into pieces and not spare you." The student was attacked in the car, forcing him to call Rajat "papa" and apologize. After the apology, they took the student to a cowshed in Chandkheda, smeared cow dung on his face, and beat him with slippers while recording the video. He also reportedly urinated on the student's face and physically assaulted him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment immediately after Raja Dalat left. Later a complaint was filed by the student at Sabarmati Police Station in Ahmedabad and the police have registered a case of abduction and assault against the Instagram influencer and his friends. Authorities have taken Dalal into custody, and investigations are ongoing.

The viral news has widespread outrage among the netizens, questioning the behavior of such a horrifying incident. The case has garnered significant attention, raising concerns about the influence and actions of social media personalities.

