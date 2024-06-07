Twitter
DNA TV Show: Will Rahul Gandhi be Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha?

Some Congress leaders have started projecting Rahul Gandhi for the post of Leader of the Opposition. Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha has said that Rahul Gandhi must take the responsibility of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 11:51 PM IST

Narendra Modi will take oath as prime minister for the third straight time on Sunday (June 9) at 7:15 pm. On the other hand, the INDIA Alliance which has increased the strength of the Opposition in Lok Sabha by winning 234 seats will officially get a chance to choose its leader in the Lok Sabha. But who will become the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha? 

Some Congress leaders have started projecting Rahul Gandhi for the post of Leader of the Opposition. Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha has said that Rahul Gandhi must take the responsibility of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said that his personal opinion is that Rahul Gandhi should take the post of leader of the Opposition on behalf of Congress.

There does not seem to be any challenge to pick Rahul Gandhi as Congress is the biggest party in the INDIA alliance. Congress won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Since entering politics in 2004, 53-year-old Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not worked on any constitutional post, not even when his party was in power. But this time he has a chance to become the leader of the Opposition. But still, the question is that if not Rahul Gandhi then who? 

According to sources, if it comes to making the Leader of the Opposition from the North, then the first name is Manish Tiwari who won the Chandigarh seat.

The second name is Gaurav Gogoi who emerged victorious from the Jorhat seat of Assam. If there is a consensus on the leader of the Opposition from the South, then the first name that is being discussed the most is K.C. Venugopal who won Kerala's Alappuzha seat. Another notable name can also be Shashi Tharoor who secured the Thiruvananthapuram seat for the fourth straight time.

According to sources, the Congress high command wants the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha to be from the North. Because Mallikarjun Kharge from the South is already the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. There will definitely be two conditions in the criteria for becoming the Leader of the opposition.

The first condition is to be the confidant of Rahul Gandhi. The second condition should be the ability to give speeches in both Hindi and English languages.

Rahul Gandhi has to decide whether he wants to become the Leader of the Opposition or not. And if he does not want to become, then who will become the Leader of the Opposition in his place? But if he becomes the LoP, then he will have many powers.

Leader of Opposition is a post at the level of a cabinet minister. The person is not only the face of the Opposition but is also a member of many important committees.

The leader of the Opposition plays a big role in choosing the head of many central agencies like CBI, CEC, and NHRC.

