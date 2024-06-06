Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Ex-Pakistan skipper makes big statement ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash

In an exciting contest, India will play their second T20 World Cup 2024 match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (June) in New York. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif said that captain Babar Azam will be under pressure against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

"The focus is on the game on June 9 against India. Babar (Pakistan captain) will be under a lot of pressure because of the game against India rather than performing in the World Cup," Latif told PTI.

Former Pakistan skipper also feels that Babar should also learn from India’s star players Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma.

"But he has to learn to carry pressure, he should learn that from Virat and Rohit. They know how to carry the game. As a batter, Babar is one of the best but as a captain and leader, there's a lot that he needs to learn," he further added.

Every World Cup, fans' excitement levels soar higher when India will lock horns with Pakistan. In 2007, India beat Pakistan to win the first T20 World Cup title. However, they did not face off each other in the 2009 and 2010 editions.

India has won six of the seven matches they played against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. Under Babar Azam’s guidance, Pakistan registered their first win against India in a T20 World Cup stage in 2021.

Meanwhile, India started their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a winning note as they beat Ireland by eight wickets in New York on Wednesday.

