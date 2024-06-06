Meet man who cleared AIIMS exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer at 22, quit job due to...

Roman Saini co-founded Unacademy in 2015 with Gaurav Munjal and Hemesh Singh.

Doctor and former IAS officer Roman Saini is credited with turning Unacademy into a Rs 26,000 crore enterprise from an educational platform initially built on a YouTube channel created by engineer-turned-entrepreneur Gaurav Munjal. The company has seen growth manifolds over the past 5-6 years. In this article, we will delve into the success story of Dr Roman Saini that can serve as an inspiration to many.

Even before Unacademy, Saini demonstrated academic excellence throughout his life. He cleared the AIIMS entrance exam at 16 and practiced for nearly 6 months. He later cleared the UPSC exam, becoming an IAS officer at just 22. He served as a district collector in Madhya Pradesh.

Despite his achievements, Saini aspired to achieve more, leading him to leave his IAS position and co-found Unacademy in 2015 with Gaurav Munjal and Hemesh Singh. Together, they established Sorting Hat Technologies, the parent company of Unacademy.

Unacademy, through its innovative approach, now assists thousands of IAS aspirants in preparing for UPSC exams via YouTube. This platform enables students to access UPSC coaching without incurring exorbitant costs.

Gaurav Munjal earned Rs 1.58 crore as Unacademy's CEO, Hemesh Singh received Rs 1.19 crore and Roman Saini was paid Rs 88 lakh in 2022.