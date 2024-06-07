Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: MS Dhoni's lookalike spotted in stands during PAK vs USA match, pics go viral

The image depicts an individual bearing a striking resemblance to Dhoni, complete with a long beard, white headscarf, white Kurta, and stylish sunglasses.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 04:27 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024: MS Dhoni's lookalike spotted in stands during PAK vs USA match, pics go viral
Courtesy: X @Breakin07971929
Pakistan and the United States recently competed in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The United States emerged victorious in the Super Over, securing a five-wicket win. Following the match, social media platforms were flooded with memes, jokes, and disappointed Pakistani fans criticizing Babar Azam’s team for their loss against the US.

However, amidst the discussions surrounding the match, cricket enthusiasts have been captivated by the discovery of a lookalike of the renowned cricketer MS Dhoni in the crowd. The image depicts an individual bearing a striking resemblance to Dhoni, complete with a long beard, white headscarf, white Kurta, and stylish sunglasses. This uncanny resemblance has sparked conversations and intrigue among fans and spectators alike.

Another user shared a cheerful photo of the lookalike from the Texas stadium.

Talking about the match, In a thrilling match, Pakistan batted first and set a challenging target of 160 runs. The American bowlers showed exceptional skill and determination, effectively containing the Pakistani batters. In response, the USA demonstrated remarkable composure, ultimately tying the score with the last ball of the final over. American captain Monank Patel played a pivotal role, scoring 50 runs to keep the team in the game.

As the match reached a deadlock, it proceeded to a tense Super Over. American power hitter Alex Jones set a formidable target for Pakistan with his aggressive batting. Despite the pressure, Pakistan fell short, managing only 13 runs in their chase of 19 runs in 6 balls, losing 1 wicket in the process. This result led to a historic victory for American cricket, not only solidifying their position in the group stage but also boosting their confidence significantly.

One of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament, India vs Pakistan, is scheduled to take place on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Also read| T20 World Cup 2024, PAK vs USA: Babar Azam slams bowlers after shocking defeat against USA

Also read| T20 World Cup 2024, PAK vs USA: Babar Azam slams bowlers after shocking defeat against USA
