Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Shah Rukh, Deepika, Aamir, this Bollywood star has launched their own OTT platform, first film to stream on it is...

New Vande Bharat bullet train soon, check route details, top speed to be...

Amit Shah rejects Devendra Fadnavis's proposal to resign, asks him to continue as Maharashtra Deputy CM

T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh lambasts Babar Azam's captaincy after shocking defeat against USA in Super Over

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Shah Rukh, Deepika, Aamir, this Bollywood star has launched their own OTT platform, first film to stream on it is...

NZ vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand open their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan

New Vande Bharat bullet train soon, check route details, top speed to be...

7 animals that can survive heatwave

10 deadliest animals for humans

Most bombed country on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

‘Conspiring To Mislead Investors’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over 'Market Scam' Charge

Kulwinder Kaur The CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut Suspended

Rahul Gandhi To Give Up Wayanad, Keep Raebareli: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut: Report

Not Shah Rukh, Deepika, Aamir, this Bollywood star has launched their own OTT platform, first film to stream on it is...

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

This flop of Kangana Ranaut lost 90% of its budget, was removed from theatres in opening week, earned just...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Shah Rukh, Deepika, Aamir, this Bollywood star has launched their own OTT platform, first film to stream on it is...

Govinda launched his own OTT platform called Filmy Lattu on Friday, June 7.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 10:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Shah Rukh, Deepika, Aamir, this Bollywood star has launched their own OTT platform, first film to stream on it is...
Govinda in Hero No. 1
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and SonyLIV to ZEE5, JioCinema, ALTBalaji, and Mubi, there are countless number of OTT platforms available in India now with hundreds of films and shows streaming on each of them. Now, a new entrant has joined this crowded list of over-the-top (OTT) media services.

This latest streaming service is launched by a superstar and is called Filmy Lattu. This actor, who has worked in over 150 Hindi films and entertained the audiences with his superb comic timing, is none other than Govinda. Govinda took to his social media on Friday, June 7, and made the announcement of launching his own platform.

Taking to his Instagram, Govinda shared the launch poster of Filmy Lattu and wrote, "Presenting my own OTT app Filmy Lattu. Download now and watch my film Aa Gaya Hero." As soon as he shared the post, his fans congratulated the actor in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Super excited for this one, big congratulations", while another encouraged others to join the star's OTT platform as he commented, "All the fans, this is the time show your love and support."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

Talking about the first film to stream on Filmy Lattu, Aa Gaya Hero was released in 2017 and directed by Dipankar Senapati. Also starring Ashutosh Rana, Makarand Deshpande, Murli Sharma, and Poonam Pandey in an item song, the action comedy was a mojor flop at the box office.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Two films with same story, characters; one is best Indian film ever, other Bollywood's biggest flop, the difference is..

Top 5 lunch boxes for office and school

PM Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely on June 9

Best supplements for joint pain: Our experts top pick

Meet man who got Rs 1600 crore investment from Mukesh Ambani, then built Rs 6400 crore company, his business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement