Not Shah Rukh, Deepika, Aamir, this Bollywood star has launched their own OTT platform, first film to stream on it is...

Govinda launched his own OTT platform called Filmy Lattu on Friday, June 7.

From Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and SonyLIV to ZEE5, JioCinema, ALTBalaji, and Mubi, there are countless number of OTT platforms available in India now with hundreds of films and shows streaming on each of them. Now, a new entrant has joined this crowded list of over-the-top (OTT) media services.

This latest streaming service is launched by a superstar and is called Filmy Lattu. This actor, who has worked in over 150 Hindi films and entertained the audiences with his superb comic timing, is none other than Govinda. Govinda took to his social media on Friday, June 7, and made the announcement of launching his own platform.

Taking to his Instagram, Govinda shared the launch poster of Filmy Lattu and wrote, "Presenting my own OTT app Filmy Lattu. Download now and watch my film Aa Gaya Hero." As soon as he shared the post, his fans congratulated the actor in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Super excited for this one, big congratulations", while another encouraged others to join the star's OTT platform as he commented, "All the fans, this is the time show your love and support."

Talking about the first film to stream on Filmy Lattu, Aa Gaya Hero was released in 2017 and directed by Dipankar Senapati. Also starring Ashutosh Rana, Makarand Deshpande, Murli Sharma, and Poonam Pandey in an item song, the action comedy was a mojor flop at the box office.

