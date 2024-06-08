Kartik Aaryan says transformation process for Chandu Champion was terrible: 'For 1.5-2 years I had no...'

Twitter
Kartik Aaryan recalls how his life became robotic and monotonous while transforming for Chandu Champion.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 10:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kartik Aaryan's transformation for Chandu Champion (Image: Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan recently dropped pictures of his transformation for Chandu Champion and stunned the fans. The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming movie, opened up on the process of transformation and called it ‘terrible’. 

In a conversation with IANS, Kartik Aaryan revealed if the intense transformation for Chandu Champion took a toll on him and said, “This entire process was terrible in a way. As I said I am a big foodie, so for me, not to have food--mujhe jab tak roti, rice, khane ke baad meetha.. ye saari cheezein chahiye... mere saare shauk sab hata diye gaye the. My sleeping pattern was so bad before this. So when we started this, I had to get a proper eight hours of deep sleep."

He further added how his life became robotic and monotonous because of the transformation and said, "I started counting calories, burning calories, so there was an automatic shift... my life became robotic and monotonous. Because I used to eat the same food, the meal that was decided. For 1.5 to 2 years, I used to have soup at night and sleep and had no social life. I used to go to my home, gym, swimming pool, and then return to my home."

He concluded by sharing how this process changed his life and said, "I used to attend workshops, in which there were reading sessions, so apart from this for the past two years, I have not done anything else in my life apart from living this monotonous life. It transformed my life, and changed a lot of things, in terms of not just physicality, but thought processes also. Now, I am used to a lot of things that I have been following. And that lifestyle is going to stay with me."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is a biographical sports drama film written and directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Bhuvan Arora among others in key roles, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 14.

