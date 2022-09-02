Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Maheep Kapoor says Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her, says ' I walked out with Shanaya..'

Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep Kapoor confessed that her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor, had cheated on her in the early years of their marriage on the most recent season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. When she mentioned the incident, she was speaking to Seema Sajdeh on the programme about him. For 25 years, Maheep and Sanjay have been wed. They have a boy named Jahaan and a daughter named Shanaya.

According to Hindustan Times, she said, “Now you know it Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also,” Maheep said.

She said, “I wanted my marriage to work. At any cost. And I did it selfishly for me and for my child. It was not a compromise at all. It was for me."

Maheep the said, “What happened (happened) 100 years ago, of course. And I want to tell you that for me, I am grateful that we moved (on)… Marriage is shades of grey. I know that for him, marriage is lifelong.”

Then to the camera she Maheep said, "Forgiveness? We have both forgiven each other on many stages in our lives. I have been a royal f**king b**ch. He had wanted to stab me many times. We have grown through this journey and we've come out stronger," she said.

Maheep recently stated in an interview with India Today that Sanjay and her family are unaware that she has spoken about the cheating episode on the show and would be aware of it when it debuts on Netflix on Friday.