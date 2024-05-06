This singer ran away from home at 14, lived with monks, attempted suicide, slept on roads, now earns Rs 10 lakh per song

Twitter
This star singer once slept on roads, tried to kill himself before one song changed his life

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 06, 2024, 07:37 AM IST

The singer with a rags-to-riches tale
It has been said far too many times that the road to success in film industry is not a straightforward one. Many come to Mumbai every year to be stars, putting all they have on the line. But only a very few succeed. This is the story of one such successful star, who did not even want this stardom, but still had to suffer a lot to get it.

The star singer who lived with monks and ran away from home

Kailash Kher was born in Delhi in 1973 in a Kashmiri family. Blessed with a good singing voice since childhood, Kher always wanted to be a singer. At the age of 14, he left home against his family’s wishes in a bid to find a guru or teacher, who could train him. This led to years of study in classical and folk music. There were years that he spent in Rishikesh and Haridwar, living with sadhus and monks and often sleeping on the roads near the ghats. He did not find a guru but continued to learn.

When Kailash Kher attempted suicide

In 1999, Kailash Kher decided to listen to his family and started an exports business to earn money. But the business collapsed. A depressed Kher said he wanted to end his life then. "Before my stint as a singer, I was doing business. There was a time when everything went wrong and I was left with almost nothing. I wanted to end my life. My friend in Mumbai and God helped me to achieve whatever I am today,” he told PTI in 2011.

Kailash Kher’s rise to fame and current stardom

In 2003, Kailash Kher finally found his big break through the song Allah Ke Bande. The chartbuster led to more film songs and even a mega successful private album. Within just a few years, Kailash Kher was able to establish himself as an A-lister in the Indian music scene. As per reports, the singer – who once survived on a salary of Rs 150 – charges up to Rs 10 lakh per song today.

