Meet girl, an Indian genius, who built Rs 100 crore startup at age 16, her business is…

Today, teenagers are breaking barriers and venturing into business at a very tender age. Pranjali Awasthi is one such teenager who proved that age is no barrier to achieving success in the business world.

Pranjali, a visionary in the realm of artificial intelligence, founded her AI startup, Delv.AI in 2022. At just 16 years old, her innovative ideas and sheer determination have propelled her startup to remarkable heights, with a current valuation exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Pranjali is a US-based teenager who moved from India to Florida when she was 11 years old. Once she moved to the United States, it opened the door to fresh opportunities for her.

After two years of studying computer science and mathematics, Awasthi at age 13 found an internship at the research labs of Florida International University. It was during this period that when the idea for Delv.AI originated, becoming interested in the capabilities of AI for gathering and summarizing the endless world of information found online.

Moreover, Pranjali worked on machine learning projects. Her work included a lot of research on data and from there she realised that AI could be the key to solving numerous problems.

Delv.AI leverages the power of AI in improving data extraction and eliminating data silos. Its primary goal is to assist researchers in effectively accessing accurate information amid the surge of online content.

Last year, Pranjali's startup has successfully secured a funding of Rs 3.7 crore. Currently, the company boasts a team of up to 10 employees and is valued at over Rs 100 crore.

