Meet student who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then dropped out of IIT counselling due to..

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar hails from Kolkata and has completed his schooling at the Delhi Public School (DPS) Ruby Park. He now also has a YouTube channel where he shares his daily vlogs from MIT.

Anyone who wants to become an engineer wishes to get enrolled in the prestigious IIT. However, some candidates pass the IIT JEE exam, and get into their dream institute but then decide against joining it. Today, we will tell you about one such student who started preparing for the IIT JEE exam after class 10 but then dropped out of IIT counselling to join the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

We are talking about Mohammad Sahil Akhtar who secured AIR 99 in the All-India merit list for the JEE-Advanced 2023 but then joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in search of better opportunities.

"MIT has more research opportunities and a flexible curriculum," Mohammad Sahil Akhtar said about joining MIT instead of IIT.

"Generally, the most sought-after route is to join an IIT in Computer Science Engineering (CSE). My parents would have suggested considering IIT Bombay," he added.

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar decided that there were other options apart from IIT when he participated in the IOAA Olympiad in Georgia.

He said, "There was no dependency on any entrance test or a rank for admission. I appeared for the Standard Admission Test (SAT). But more than the SAT score, admission to MIT was based on the institute’s admission committee’s assessment of my application which included my overall academic records, achievements in academics as well as in extra-curricular activities, essays, and recommendation letters from my school teachers."

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar hails from Kolkata and has completed his schooling at the Delhi Public School (DPS) Ruby Park. He now also has a YouTube channel where he shares his daily vlogs from MIT.

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar wishes to explore his interests in linguistics and philosophy at MIT.

READ | Meet superstar who faced casting couch at 17, was asked to 'compromise', wear a bikini for shoot, she is now..