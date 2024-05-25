Meet superstar who faced casting couch at 17, was asked to 'compromise', wear a bikini for shoot, she is now..

TV audiences can never forget the serial 'Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan' which aired on Star Plus for 7 years from 2002 to 2009. The show was quite popular and starred Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala in the lead roles. The duo became a household name with Juhi Parmar still being referred to as 'Kumkum' by many of her fans.

But, before being termed the queen of television, Juhi Parmar had to face a lot of struggles. In a recent interview with Hauterfly Juhi Parmar opened up about her casting couch experience. The actress revealed that she was asked to wear a bikini for a shoot and make concessions for a flourishing future in the industry.

In her interview, Juhi Parmar revealed that she faced the casting couch even before she turned 18 when a channel executive requested her to partake in a music video where she would have to wear a bikini. Juhi Parmar had declined the offer.

Juhi Parmar said that after she refused the channel executive told her, "There is this word called compromise, agar tumne ye nahi kiya to tumko lagta hai ki tum tik sakogi yahan pe (If you will not compromise, then do you think you will be able to stand in this industry)?"

But, despite this, Juhi Parmar remained adamant and told the channel executive that she would happily return home rather than make compromises.

Two years after his horrific experience, Juhi Parmar bought a second-hand Maruti 800 with the money she earned by working in TV serials. One day when she spotted the channel head while driving she rolled down her windows and told him, "Sir maine compromise bhi nahi kiya, aur bohat ache se survive bhi kar rahi hun, aur ye gadi apne paiso ki hai (Sir I’ve not made any compromises, and I am surviving happily, and this car is off my hard-earned money)."

Juhi Parmar made her debut in Hindi television with Zee TV’s 1998 series 'Woh'. Her most recent appearance was in Amazon Mini TV series 'Yeh Meri Family'.

