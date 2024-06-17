Meet IIT-JEE topper who went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to...

This decision surprised many, including his friends and family, who expected him to pursue an engineering career and work at some of the world's largest tech companies.

Topping the highly competitive IIT-JEE exam and getting into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is no mean feat as every year, thousands of aspirants prepare for this exam, but only a select few manage to secure a spot in their desired IIT.

One exceptional student, Chitraang Murdia, achieved the remarkable feat of topping the IIT-JEE exam in 2014 with an AIR 1, earning him a place at IIT Bombay. However, after a year at the institute, he took the bold decision to leave and follow his passion for Physics. This decision surprised many, including his friends and family, who expected him to pursue an engineering career and work at some of the world's largest tech companies.

Murdia's decision to leave IIT Bombay after a year at the institute puzzled many, but he clarified his reasons in a post on Humans of Bombay. "Everybody was shocked by this decision, including my friends. People used to say that I was too young to make such significant decisions and that I would miss out on a high-paying engineering career from IIT," he wrote.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chitraang Murdia graduated in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2018 and completed his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley in 2023. He now is a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Pennsylvania.

Murdia believes his decision to leave IIT and pursue his true interest will inspire other students. "I have seen many students who excel in physics and maths but feel compelled to pursue courses like computer science and electrical engineering. My journey aims to encourage those who wish to follow their passion for pure sciences but feel restricted by family expectations or financial concerns," he explained.