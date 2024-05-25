Meet actor who made superhit debut, then gave 40 flop films, still lives luxurious life, net worth is..

We are talking about Aftab Shivdasani who was born in June 1978 in Mumbai. He started his career as a child artist at the age of 9 when he appeared in Anil Kapoor's superhit film 'Mr India'.

Many actors and actresses in the film industry have made successful debut with a superhit film but then their career took a bad turn which resulted in multiple flop films. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who is famous for his roles in films like 'Hungama', 'Grand Masti', 'Great Grand Masti', and 'Kya Kool Hain Hum'. He made a successful debut in Bollywood but now has very little work in films due to several flops. But, this actor still has property worth crores.

Aftab Shivdasani also played Amitabh Bachchan's younger version in the 1988 film 'Shahenshah'. He continued to appear in some commercials till the age of 19 after which he was offered a lead role in director Ram Gopal Varma's 'Mast' opposite Urmila Matondkar. The film became a superhit after it was released.

After this, Aftab Shivdasani had a successful career with a few hit films under his belt but, unfortunately, he could never succeed as a lead hero. As per a report in Box Office India, Aftab Shivdasani has given a total of 40 flop films in his career so far.

As for his personal life, Aftab Shivdasani has been married to Nin Dusanj since June 2014. The couple has a daughter named Nevaeh, who was born in 2020.

Aftab Shivdasani might be away from the film world but he still lives a luxurious life. He owns an apartment in Mumbai and also has a fleet of cars including an Audi RS 5 (1.09 crore) and a BMW X6 (1.22 crore).

Reports state that Aftab Shivdasani earns around Rs 3 crore per year through his production house and other events. His estimated net worth is Rs 51 crores.

