Meet star kid who earns in crores despite being away from films, is daughter of a superstar, her net worth is..

Krishna Shroff was part of the film circle since childhood but she was always inclined towards fitness. She was a star athlete in school and the recipient of multiple awards. After growing up, Krishna Shroff trained in martial arts.

Many Bollywood stars come from a film family with their family members attaining superstar status in the industry. While some star kids follow their parent's footsteps and explore a career in Bollywood, others choose a different path for themselves and aim for success. Today, we will tell you about one such star kid who is the daughter of a superstar and the sister of one of India's biggest action stars, but, despite that, she chose to follow her passion and make a career that suits her the best.

We are talking about none other than Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. Her brother, Tiger Shroff, is a successful Bollywood actor who has worked with many superstars so far in his career. Despite belonging to a film family, Krishna Shroff never showed an interest in Bollywood and sharpened her business skills.

Born in 1993, Krishna Shroff completed her education at the American School of Bombay and sought her higher education at the SAE University in Dubai.

Krishna Shroff, in 2018, founded a combat-training facility called MMA Matrix, in partnership with her brother Tiger Shroff. The siblings then launched an Indian professional mixed martial arts promotion company named Matrix Fight Night (MFN). Both of these companies are based out of Mumbai.

Krishna Shroff is a successful entrepreneur now because she dared to follow her passion for fitness. As per reports, Krishna Shroff's estimated net worth is Rs 41 crores.

Let us tell you that Krishna Shroff, Bollywood's veteran actor Jackie Shroff's daughter, and Tiger Shroff's younger sister is now all set to appear in Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'.

