iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Which iPhone should you buy; check deal prices

Thinking about buying an iPhone? Now could be the perfect time, as Flipkart has some exciting deals waiting for you!

The iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 15 are currently being offered at significant discounts on select online platforms. With the prices of the Plus and iPhone 15 models dropping substantially, these deals have become very attractive. Let's delve into which model is worth buying based on your preferences and budget.

iPhone 13:

The iPhone 13 is available on Amazon for Rs 52,890, down from its retail price of Rs 59,900, offering a discount of Rs 7,010. Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 remains a solid choice, featuring the A15 Bionic chip, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and dual 12MP cameras with sensor-shift optical image stabilization. It supports 5G connectivity and has decent battery life, complemented by a sleek design with a durable Ceramic Shield front cover.

iPhone 14 Plus:

The iPhone 14 Plus is listed on Flipkart for Rs 61,999, significantly reduced from its original price of Rs 79,900, marking a discount of Rs 17,901. This model sports a larger 6.7-inch display and the A15 Bionic chip, optimized for better performance than in the iPhone 13. The camera system is similar to that of the iPhone 13 but with improved low-light capabilities. Its standout feature is the extended battery life, offering up to 26 hours of video playback, making it ideal for heavy users.

iPhone 15:

The iPhone 15 is being sold at Rs 67,999, a reduction from its launch price of Rs 79,900. This latest model is powered by the advanced A16 Bionic chip, ensuring superior performance and efficiency. It boasts a slightly larger 6.1-inch display with ProMotion technology, providing smoother scrolling and dynamic refresh rates up to 120Hz. The camera system has been significantly upgraded, featuring a new 48MP main sensor and advanced computational photography capabilities, offering much better photo quality than the iPhone 13. Additionally, the iPhone 15 includes USB-C charging, aligning with the latest industry standards.

Which is better?