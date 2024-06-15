PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Ireland

Pakistan and Ireland have officially ended their T20 World Cup campaign after the match between USA and Ireland was washed out on Friday. The two teams will now face each other on Sunday in Florida, playing for pride.

Babar Azam and his Pakistan team have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup following their disappointing performances in the first two matches. Their loss to the United States of America was unexpected, and their defeat against India was particularly memorable. Despite their victory over Canada, it was not enough to secure their spot in the Super-8 stages.

Ireland, on the other hand, had high hopes entering the T20 World Cup. However, Paul Stirling and his team have failed to meet expectations, disappointing cricket fans worldwide with their lackluster performances both with the bat and ball. Despite this, the Irish team will be looking to capitalize on their previous success against the same opposition in a recent T20 match at home.

Match Details

Pakistan vs Ireland, 36th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Jun 16, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Babar Azam, Andy Balbirnie, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah (c), Haris Rauf (vc)

PAK vs IRE My Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Babar Azam, Andy Balbirnie, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Shaheen Afridi (c), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

