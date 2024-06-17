Eid ul Adha 2024: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish Bakrid Mubarak to loved ones

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative

Who is Uma Harathi, IAS trainee officer, whose pic with cop father has gone viral?

Eid ul-Adha 2024: Are banks, stock market closed today? know here

BJP to stage protests across Karnataka against fuel price hike today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative

India opts out of joint statement at Ukraine Peace Summit due to...

5 films, including four blockbusters, Rajesh Khanna lost to other stars

8 banned Hollywood movies in India that you can watch on OTT

This country has three capitals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

'Why don't you...': Rupali Ganguly slams troll who accused her of paid PR against Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna's wife

Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's to remain in police custody till...

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, his sister welcomes actress in family, shares their photo with heart

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Eid ul Adha 2024: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish Bakrid Mubarak to loved ones

Here’s a collection of wishes, messages and greetings to share with your friends and family on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha:

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

Eid ul Adha 2024: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish Bakrid Mubarak to loved ones
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Eid ul-Adha, one of the most important Islamic festivals also called the "Festival of Sacrifice" or "Bakrid," will soon be observed by Muslims all around the world. After Eid al-Fitr, it is regarded as the second-most significant event in the Islamic calendar. On June 17, Muslims all over the world will perform prayers at mosques or open spaces and will listen to sermons delivered by religious leaders. 

Here’s a collection of wishes, messages and greetings to share with your friends and family on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha:

  • Eid Mubarak!
  • Happy Eid al Adha!
  • Wishing you a blessed Eid-ul-Adha!
  • Wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha.
  • May the Eid blessings fill your life with happiness, serenity, and wealth. Happy Eid-ul-Adha to all of my family members!
  • Have a joyous day of eating and celebration!
  • Happy Eid-Ul-Adha, and best wishes to you on this great day. May you receive innumerable blessings in life and eternal happiness in your household. Happy Eid to my entire family!
  • May your prayers be heard as you make your sacrifices on this blessed day, and may your heart be filled with joy. Eid Mubarak to you and your family members!
  • May this Eid-ul-Adha serve as a reminder of our family's closeness and solidarity. May we love and rejoice on this day. Eid Mubarak!
  • May the magic of Eid envelope you and the love of God be with you. Our wishes are always there for you. Happy Eid ul-Adha!
  • May Allah's unfathomable blessings surround you throughout your life in this world and beyond. Happy Eid!
  • May Allah accept your sacrifice, pardon all of your sins, and lessen all of your suffering! Eid Mubarak.
  • May your life's plate always be filled with sweet siwaiyan and topped with happy-making nuts. May You Have A Happy Eid.
  • On Eid al-Adha and always, may Allah's wonderful bounties bring you peace, joy, and wealth. I hope you and your loved ones have a happy holiday. Happy Eid!
  • May Allah's most excellent blessings envelop you in tranquilly, joy, and abundance. I'm wishing you and your family a very happy and blessed Eid al-Adha.
  • May Allah accept your sacrifices on this good day and show you His mercy. May God increase your faith and grant you a life full of love and joy. Happy Eid, dear family!
  • I hope you and your family have a joyful Eid-ul-Adha that is full of happy, humorous, and family-centred moments. I pray for Allah to bless you today and always. Happy Eid!
  • May the enchantment of Eid-ul-Adha fill your life with love, peace, and joy. I wish you well and happiness in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!
  • I want Allah to shower you and your family with his blessings on this blessed day. I wish you love, harmony, and warmth in your household. Happy Eid!
  • May the blessings of Eid-Ul-Adha fill our hearts with joy, our homes with happiness, and our lives with prosperity. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Eid, dear family!
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NEET-UG 2024 exam row: Bihar Police recovers 6 post-dated cheques 'issued for question paper facilitators'

The Invisible Revolution: AI's Power to Transform Healthcare

'Why don't you...': Rupali Ganguly slams troll who accused her of paid PR against Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna's wife

Stolen Titian Renaissance painting found at London bus stop, set to sell for up to..

BJP to stage protests across Karnataka against fuel price hike today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement