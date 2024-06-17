Eid ul Adha 2024: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish Bakrid Mubarak to loved ones

Here’s a collection of wishes, messages and greetings to share with your friends and family on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha:

Eid ul-Adha, one of the most important Islamic festivals also called the "Festival of Sacrifice" or "Bakrid," will soon be observed by Muslims all around the world. After Eid al-Fitr, it is regarded as the second-most significant event in the Islamic calendar. On June 17, Muslims all over the world will perform prayers at mosques or open spaces and will listen to sermons delivered by religious leaders.

Here’s a collection of wishes, messages and greetings to share with your friends and family on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha: