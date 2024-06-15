Noida: Massive fire breaks out in two offices in Sector 67, fire tenders at spot

Visuals showed one of the buildings covered in thick smoke. The cause of the fire is still unknown

A fire broke out in two companies in Noida's Sector 67 on Saturday and several fire tenders and firefighting teams have reached the spot. Efforts to control the blaze are ongoing. As of now, there are no reports of injuries or damage.

The incident occurred in B-Block of Sector 67. A police spokesperson told PTI that fire tenders and firefighters were quickly sent to the site. Visuals showed one of the buildings covered in thick smoke. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

#WATCH | Noida, UP: A fire breaks out in two companies at Sector 67. Fire tenders reach the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/EdcuDk7MED — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024

This is not the first fire incident in Noida this month. On June 3, a short circuit in the air conditioning system of a private company caused a fire in Sector 10. The fire started on the ground and second floors of KM Leasing Limited, a garment manufacturing company. During the firefighting operation, an LPG cylinder on the third floor exploded. No injuries were reported, and the fire was safely extinguished.

Officials have advised the public not to run their air conditioners continuously for long periods, especially during the extreme heat. Delhi-NCR region has been experiencing a severe heatwave for the past few weeks, with temperatures often exceeding 42 degrees Celsius.