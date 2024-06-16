Meet actress, who had no solo hits, was asked to get breast enhancement surgery, quit acting, is now...

Sameera Reddy recently revealed that she was asked to get a breast enhancement surgery at the peak of her career.

Born on December 14, 1978, in Mumbai, Sameera Reddy is a popular Indian actress, who has worked in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. Before making her Bollywood debut, she was seen in the music videos of two popular tracks - Pankaj Udhas' Aur Ahista in 1998 and Jagjit Singh's Tere Aane Ki Jab Khabar Mehke in 2000.

Sameera's first film was the 2022 romantic action film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, which also marked the debut of Salman Khan's younger son Sohail Khan. The actress then appeared in multiple Hindi movies such as Musafir, Taxi Number 9211, Race, De Dana Dan, and One Two Three among others till the end of the decade, but had no solo hits. Sameera also appeared in a few south Indian movies, and her last big screen appearance was in the Kannada film Varadhanayaka in 2013.

The actress quit acting after marriage to the entrepreneur Akshai Varde in January 2014, and the couple welcomed a son Hans Varde in 2015 and a daughter Nyra in 2019. She recently made a shocking revelation that she was asked to get breast enhancement surgery when she was at the peak of her career.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sameera said, "I can’t emphasise enough on the amount of pressure that was put on me to get a boob job at the top of my career. So many people kept saying, ‘Sameera, sab log kar rahe hain, aap kyun nahin (Everyone is getting it done, why not you?)'. But I didn’t want something like that inside me. It’s like you are hiding a flaw but it’s not a flaw, it’s how life is. I will not judge someone who wants to have plastic surgery and botox, but what works for me is internally fixing myself."

Sameera Reddy is now quite active on Instagram as she promotes women empowering and mental wellness through her humourous reels and videos. She calls herself Messy Mama as her Instagram bio reads, "Hi I’m Messy Mama, Happiness Creator, Imperfectly Perfect Mom, and K-Drama fangirl."

