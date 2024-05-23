Twitter
Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai after being discharged from Ahmedabad hospital, hides from paps behind umbrella

Shah Rukh Khan reached Mumbai on Thursday night after spending a day in an Ahmedabad hospital undergoing treatment for heat stroke

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 23, 2024, 10:39 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam and Suhana at the Mumbai airport (Pics: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering from a heat stroke, was discharged from the facility on Thursday evening, a police official said. Later on Thursday night, he was spotted arriving in Mumbai.

Khan has been discharged from the hospital this evening. He left for the airport from the hospital,” said Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat, as per news agency PTI.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared pictures of the star from the Mumbai airport, where he reached along with his children Suhana and AbRam. The star hid from the shutterbugs behind a large umbrella before driving away.

The actor was admitted to the multi-speciality K D Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The private hospital has not yet issued any statement on Khan's health condition. However, Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani hared an update about the star’s health on Thursday afternoon. “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern,” she tweeted.

The actor was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday. Videos shared by the official X account of KKR showed Khan celebrating his team's triumph with a lap of honour, with his children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan accompanying him.

With PTI inputs

