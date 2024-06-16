Former ODI, T20 World Cup winner set to replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach, BCCI to announce soon

Team India will have a new head coach following the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup, as Rahul Dravid's tenure is scheduled to come to an end after the ICC event.

After a successful run in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where the Indian men's cricket team advanced to the Super Eight round undefeated, it is reported that Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach will come to an end. The highly anticipated replacement is said to be Gautam Gambhir, with an official announcement expected by the end of June. Gambhir is set to sign a contract with the BCCI until the conclusion of the 2027 ODI World Cup and will have the autonomy to select his own support staff.

Speculation surrounding Dravid's successor was put to rest last month, with Gambhir emerging as the frontrunner for the position. The former ODI and T20 World Cup winner, who played a pivotal role in Kolkata Knight Riders' recent IPL victory as a mentor, engaged in discussions with BCCI secretary Jay Shah during the league final in Chennai.

Despite facing a dilemma upon his return to KKR at the beginning of 2024, reportedly at the behest of franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who envisioned a long-term leadership role for Gambhir, the former India opener expressed a strong interest in assuming the head coach position for the national team.

On Sunday, a report in Dainik Jagran suggested that Gautam Gambhir and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have already discussed his announcement date. A BCCI source revealed that this decision largely depends on India's performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Gambhir has also expressed his desire to select his own support staff members. Currently, Vikram Rathour serves as the batting coach, Paras Mhambrey as the bowling coach, and T Dilip as the fielding coach.

It is worth noting that when Ravi Shastri was appointed head coach, Rathour took over as the batting coach from Sanjay Bangar. When Rahul Dravid succeeded Shastri, Rathour retained his position, while Mhambrey and Dilip were brought in at his request for their respective roles. With Gambhir set to take on the coaching role, the Indian team can expect significant changes in the support staff unit, potentially leading to the replacement of Rathour, Mhambrey, and Dilip.

