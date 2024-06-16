Shubman Gill's response to 'disciplinary issues' rumours in viral Instagram post with Rohit Sharma

India opener Shubman Gill and fast bowler Avesh Khan have been released from the Indian team following the conclusion of the US leg of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. Both players were part of the travelling reserves for the ICC tournament. This decision was made by the BCCI prior to the team's departure for the World Cup.

Speculation arose regarding Gill's departure, with some suggesting it was due to disciplinary issues. However, batting coach Vikram Rathour dispelled these rumors. Gill himself addressed the situation on Instagram, alongside India captain Rohit Sharma.

Recent reports from Cricbuzz indicated that Gill and Avesh will not be accompanying the Indian team to the Caribbean for the Super Eight stage of the tournament. This is due to the team already having an extra opener in Yashasvi Jaiswal and not requiring an additional fast bowler, as the conditions are expected to favor spin bowling.

After the rain-affected match between India and Canada in Florida on Saturday, Rathour confirmed that the two players were only expected to be with the team until the end of the group stage.

“This was a plan from the beginning. When we come to the US, four players will come together. After that two will be released and two will travel with us to West Indies. So, this plan was made from the beginning since the team was selected. This was planned so we are just following that,” Rathour said in the press conference.

Rathour's statement was made in response to rumors suggesting that Gill was being sent back home due to disciplinary problems. Additionally, reports indicated that Gill did not accompany the Indian team during the US portion of the T20 World Cup, as he was reportedly working on personal projects.

In a bold rebuttal to the speculation, Gill shared an Instagram story showcasing India captain Rohit and his daughter Samaira, with the caption stating: "Sammy and I learning the art of discipline from @rohitsharma45."

India's final Group A match against Canada on Saturday night was abandoned before the toss due to a wet outfield at the Lauderhill stadium in Florida. The team is currently positioned in Group 1 in the Super 8 stage alongside Australia and Afghanistan.

Next, Rohit Sharma and his team will face Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match in Bridgetown on June 20th.

