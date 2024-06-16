Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Former ODI, T20 World Cup winner set to replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach, BCCI to announce soon

Meet actress, who had no solo hits, was asked to get breast enhancement surgery, quit acting, is now...

PAK vs IRE, T20 World Cup weather forecast: Will Florida witness another washout today?

Shubman Gill's response to 'disciplinary issues' rumours in viral Instagram post with Rohit Sharma

Narayana Murthy's Rs 616000 crore Infosys beats HCL, Capgemini, wins Rs 850 crore deal for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Former ODI, T20 World Cup winner set to replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach, BCCI to announce soon

Meet actress, who had no solo hits, was asked to get breast enhancement surgery, quit acting, is now...

PAK vs IRE, T20 World Cup weather forecast: Will Florida witness another washout today?

Countries which are best for vegetarian population

6 Indian celebs who are celebrating their first Father's Day as dads

Indian states with maximum consumption of alcohol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actress, who had no solo hits, was asked to get breast enhancement surgery, quit acting, is now...

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Shubman Gill's response to 'disciplinary issues' rumours in viral Instagram post with Rohit Sharma

Speculation arose regarding Gill's departure, with some suggesting it was due to disciplinary issues.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 04:17 PM IST

Shubman Gill's response to 'disciplinary issues' rumours in viral Instagram post with Rohit Sharma
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India opener Shubman Gill and fast bowler Avesh Khan have been released from the Indian team following the conclusion of the US leg of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. Both players were part of the travelling reserves for the ICC tournament. This decision was made by the BCCI prior to the team's departure for the World Cup.

Speculation arose regarding Gill's departure, with some suggesting it was due to disciplinary issues. However, batting coach Vikram Rathour dispelled these rumors. Gill himself addressed the situation on Instagram, alongside India captain Rohit Sharma.

Recent reports from Cricbuzz indicated that Gill and Avesh will not be accompanying the Indian team to the Caribbean for the Super Eight stage of the tournament. This is due to the team already having an extra opener in Yashasvi Jaiswal and not requiring an additional fast bowler, as the conditions are expected to favor spin bowling.

After the rain-affected match between India and Canada in Florida on Saturday, Rathour confirmed that the two players were only expected to be with the team until the end of the group stage.

“This was a plan from the beginning. When we come to the US, four players will come together. After that two will be released and two will travel with us to West Indies. So, this plan was made from the beginning since the team was selected. This was planned so we are just following that,” Rathour said in the press conference.

Rathour's statement was made in response to rumors suggesting that Gill was being sent back home due to disciplinary problems. Additionally, reports indicated that Gill did not accompany the Indian team during the US portion of the T20 World Cup, as he was reportedly working on personal projects.

In a bold rebuttal to the speculation, Gill shared an Instagram story showcasing India captain Rohit and his daughter Samaira, with the caption stating: "Sammy and I learning the art of discipline from @rohitsharma45."

India's final Group A match against Canada on Saturday night was abandoned before the toss due to a wet outfield at the Lauderhill stadium in Florida. The team is currently positioned in Group 1 in the Super 8 stage alongside Australia and Afghanistan.

Next, Rohit Sharma and his team will face Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match in Bridgetown on June 20th.

Also read| 'He doesn't know how to...': Shahid Afridi slams Babar Azam for replacing Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

‘Presented India's perspective on world stage’: PM Modi shares glimpses of highlights from G7 Summit in Italy

'I will have more to say...': Justin Trudeau on whether Canada will invite PM Modi to G7 Summit 2025

Bihar NET-UG Paper Leak: Burnt papers, post-dated cheques, Rs 32 lakh, why is NTA silent over these?

Student fails Physics, Chemistry in class 12th, tops NEET 2024 exam; candidate’s scorecard goes viral

Rare flesh-eating bacteria that can kill in 48 hours spreads in Japan: All you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement