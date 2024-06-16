Twitter
Cricket

PAK vs IRE, T20 World Cup weather forecast: Will Florida witness another washout today?

Three out of the four matches have been completely washed out due to relentless thunderstorms, rain, and flash-flood warnings that have plagued the city for days.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

File Photo
    Pakistan and Ireland are set to go head-to-head in a Group A match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, June 16. While this fixture may not have any bearing on qualification, all eyes will once again be on the unpredictable weather conditions in the Sunshine State.

    The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground was designated as the third venue for the USA leg of the T20 World Cup 2024, with four group stage matches scheduled to take place there. Unfortunately, three out of the four matches have been completely washed out due to relentless thunderstorms, rain, and flash-flood warnings that have plagued the city for days.

    In Group D, Nepal's match against Sri Lanka was abandoned, resulting in Wanindu Hasranga's team being eliminated from the tournament. Despite the challenges posed by the weather, the Group A teams were still expected to play their respective matches at the Florida stadium.

    However, the match between the USA and Ireland was abandoned, resulting in Pakistan being knocked out of the tournament. This marked the first time Pakistan was eliminated from the T20 World Cup after playing only three games. The USA team's acquisition of one point was historic as it propelled them to the Super 8 stage in their inaugural T20 World Cup appearance.

    India's match against Canada, which was also abandoned, had little impact on the tournament. However, concerns were raised regarding the stadium's readiness for World Cup matches. Despite the absence of rain during India's match, the outfield remained wet and failed to dry up. While the pitch was covered, the rest of the ground was left exposed, leading to a soggy outfield.

    As Pakistan prepares to face Ireland at the same venue, AccuWeather predicts a 25% chance of rain. The match is expected to have a 70% cloud cover, resulting in overcast conditions. The temperature is forecasted to be around 32 degrees Celsius. Ultimately, the outcome of the match will depend on whether the outfield has dried up sufficiently.

