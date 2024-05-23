Shah Rukh Khan's manager shares major update on his health, thanks fans for their prayers

A day after Shah Rukh Khan got hospitalised, his manager Pooja Dadlani, shared a major health update.

Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, shared a major health update about the actor. SRK got hospitalised in Ahemdabad after suffering dehydration and heatstroke, and since then, his fans and followers have been praying for his speedy recovery. Now, Pooja has issued a statement, saying that the actor is fine, and thanked fans for their love, concerns, and prayers.

On Thursday, Pooja took to X (formerly Twitter), and tweeted, "To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern — Pooja Dadlani (@pooja_dadlani) May 23, 2024

Pooja's tweet relieved SRK's fans, and they dropped their wishes in the comments. A fan wrote, "King can't be down for long...can't wait for his celebrations in final now." Another fan wrote, "Thank you so much for this update, we are all so relieved right now. Lots of love to @iamsrk, hope he gets well soon."

Juhi Chawla on Shah Rukh Khan's health

Shah Rukh Khan's co-star and close friend, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, who are also co-owners of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Khan were spotted leaving the KD Hospital after meeting the superstar.

The actor, in an exclusive conversation with News18, shared an important health update about the actor. Juhi Chawla revealed if Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the IPL 2024 final and said, "Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals." On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki which also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others in key roles. Reportedly, he will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King with daughter Suhana Khan.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after attending KKR's IPL Playoffs game; details inside