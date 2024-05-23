Juhi Chawla says Shah Rukh Khan is feeling better, reveals if he will attend IPL 2024 final: 'He will soon be...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

Ixigo gets green signal from SEBI for IPO, Oyo withdraws draft papers

Meet Indian genius who founded iconic brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he belongs to...

Heeramandi actor defends Sharmin Segal amid trolling for her acting: 'Not necessary to have expression every time'

Meet richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, worth Rs 91 crore; and it’s not Krishna Shroff, Asim or Gashmeer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

Ixigo gets green signal from SEBI for IPO, Oyo withdraws draft papers

Meet Indian genius who founded iconic brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he belongs to...

6 amazing images of deep space taken by James Webb telescope

10 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA telescopes

Diabetes diet: 7 foods rich in healthy fats

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Pune Porsche Accident: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Pune Car Accident And Rahul Gandhi's Video

Meet richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, worth Rs 91 crore; and it’s not Krishna Shroff, Asim or Gashmeer

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

Juhi Chawla says Shah Rukh Khan is feeling better, reveals if he will attend IPL 2024 final: 'He will soon be...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Juhi Chawla says Shah Rukh Khan is feeling better, reveals if he will attend IPL 2024 final: 'He will soon be...'

Juhi Chawla shares a health update about Shah Rukh Khan and reveals if he will attend IPL 2024 final.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 23, 2024, 09:14 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Juhi Chawla shares health update about Shah Rukh Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan left everyone worried after he was hospitalised after suffering from a heatstroke. Now, Juhi Chawla has shared a health update and revealed if the superstar will be attending the IPL 2024 final to support KKR. 

Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta are co-owners of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from this, Juhi is also a close friend of SRK and was spotted leaving the KD Hospital after meeting the superstar. Juhi and Shah Rukh’s friendship dates back to the early ’90s. The duo has worked together in several films like Darr, Yes Boss, Duplicate, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

The actor, in an exclusive conversation with News18, shared an important health update about the actor. Juhi Chawla revealed if Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the IPL 2024 final and said, "Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals." 

Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting the fans after the KKR vs SRH playoff match along with Suhana and AbRam with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. The superstar not only greeted the audience with his folded hands but also enthralled them with his signature pose. Kolkata Knight Riders will now be competing with either Rajasthan Royals or Sunsrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final which is set to be held on Sunday, May 26. 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki which also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others in key roles. The film emerged to be a commercial success. The actor will next be seen sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in Siddharth Anand's King for which he will be starting the shoot soon.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Man's attempt to pet lion ends in near-disaster, terrifying video goes viral

Excise policy case: Delhi HC dismisses bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Uber gets ‘rare’ license from Delhi government, to now offer services through…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement