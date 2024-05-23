Juhi Chawla says Shah Rukh Khan is feeling better, reveals if he will attend IPL 2024 final: 'He will soon be...'

Juhi Chawla shares a health update about Shah Rukh Khan and reveals if he will attend IPL 2024 final.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan left everyone worried after he was hospitalised after suffering from a heatstroke. Now, Juhi Chawla has shared a health update and revealed if the superstar will be attending the IPL 2024 final to support KKR.

Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta are co-owners of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from this, Juhi is also a close friend of SRK and was spotted leaving the KD Hospital after meeting the superstar. Juhi and Shah Rukh’s friendship dates back to the early ’90s. The duo has worked together in several films like Darr, Yes Boss, Duplicate, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

The actor, in an exclusive conversation with News18, shared an important health update about the actor. Juhi Chawla revealed if Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the IPL 2024 final and said, "Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals."

Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting the fans after the KKR vs SRH playoff match along with Suhana and AbRam with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. The superstar not only greeted the audience with his folded hands but also enthralled them with his signature pose. Kolkata Knight Riders will now be competing with either Rajasthan Royals or Sunsrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final which is set to be held on Sunday, May 26.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki which also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others in key roles. The film emerged to be a commercial success. The actor will next be seen sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in Siddharth Anand's King for which he will be starting the shoot soon.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.