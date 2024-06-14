Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV get 5 star safety rating in Bharat-NCAP crash test

Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, was once world's richest person, he is now...

Bombay High Court slams Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar makers for ‘targeting’ Karan Johar, restrains release till…

'Specific results of...': US hails India's historic election, refuses to comment on Muslim representation issue

'He advised to...': BJP leader Tamilisai on viral video of her interaction with Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV get 5 star safety rating in Bharat-NCAP crash test

Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, was once world's richest person, he is now...

Bombay High Court slams Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar makers for ‘targeting’ Karan Johar, restrains release till…

8 Indian foods banned abroad

8 most intelligent Mughal queens

Diabetes: 8 superfoods to lower insulin resistance

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Bombay High Court slams Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar makers for ‘targeting’ Karan Johar, restrains release till…

Salman Khan recalls waking up to gunshots on day of firing incident at Galaxy, tells police of 'serious threat'

Release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj halted by Gujarat High Court; know why

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV get 5 star safety rating in Bharat-NCAP crash test

Tata Motors is now the only OEM with the safest range of SUV portfolio scoring 5-stars across Bharat-NCAP and Global-NCAP tests.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV get 5 star safety rating in Bharat-NCAP crash test
Tata Nexon EV
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has announced that Punch EV and the Nexon EV have achieved the 5 star Bharat-NCAP safety rating. While the Punch EV set a major milestone by receiving the highest ever scores achieved by any vehicle till date – 31.46/32 and 45/49 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP) respectively, the Nexon EV scored 29.86/32 and 44.95/49 points for AOP and COP respectively. With this, Tata Motors is now the only OEM with the safest range of SUV portfolio scoring 5-stars across Bharat-NCAP and Global-NCAP tests.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Tata Motors on this significant milestone as the Nexon EV and Punch EV receive a 5-star rating, under Bharat-NCAP. The certification aligns with the Indian government's vision for safer vehicles in the country and emphasizes the role of Bharat-NCAP in making India's automobile industry 'aatmanirbhar'. The Bharat-NCAP car safety standard is pivotal in realizing the government’s vision to make India a global automobile hub and increase its export worthiness in International markets.” said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
 
The Punch EV, since its launch, has been quite an attraction for EV enthusiasts and first-time buyers, with over 35% owners from the rural markets. The Punch EV has attracted over 10,000 proud members to its family. Credited as the kickstarter of India’s EV revolution, the Nexon.ev has sold over 68,000 units since its launch in 2020. The updated avatar of the SUV unveiled in 2023 makes a significant leap forward for the entire Indian auto industry.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kannada star Darshan, partner Pavithra Gowda arrested in murder case; remanded to six-day police custody

IND vs USA: Arshdeep Singh creates history, becomes first Indian bowler in T20 World Cup history to...

Chandu Champion: Makers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer make big move, announce tickets at just Rs...

Elon Musk may soon launch X phone, to partner with Rs 3041081 crore…

Meet woman who worked at RBI in day and studied at night, topped UPSC exam without coaching in 1st attempt, she is from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement