Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV get 5 star safety rating in Bharat-NCAP crash test

Tata Motors is now the only OEM with the safest range of SUV portfolio scoring 5-stars across Bharat-NCAP and Global-NCAP tests.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has announced that Punch EV and the Nexon EV have achieved the 5 star Bharat-NCAP safety rating. While the Punch EV set a major milestone by receiving the highest ever scores achieved by any vehicle till date – 31.46/32 and 45/49 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP) respectively, the Nexon EV scored 29.86/32 and 44.95/49 points for AOP and COP respectively. With this, Tata Motors is now the only OEM with the safest range of SUV portfolio scoring 5-stars across Bharat-NCAP and Global-NCAP tests.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Tata Motors on this significant milestone as the Nexon EV and Punch EV receive a 5-star rating, under Bharat-NCAP. The certification aligns with the Indian government's vision for safer vehicles in the country and emphasizes the role of Bharat-NCAP in making India's automobile industry 'aatmanirbhar'. The Bharat-NCAP car safety standard is pivotal in realizing the government’s vision to make India a global automobile hub and increase its export worthiness in International markets.” said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.



The Punch EV, since its launch, has been quite an attraction for EV enthusiasts and first-time buyers, with over 35% owners from the rural markets. The Punch EV has attracted over 10,000 proud members to its family. Credited as the kickstarter of India’s EV revolution, the Nexon.ev has sold over 68,000 units since its launch in 2020. The updated avatar of the SUV unveiled in 2023 makes a significant leap forward for the entire Indian auto industry.