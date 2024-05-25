Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Karan Johar announces his next directorial on 52nd birthday, fans say 'please bring back SRK and Kajol'

Meet woman, who holds Guinness World Record for longest fingernails, hasn't cut them since 1997, she is from...

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 to be released on May 27, know how to download scorecards

Meet Guruji Mahendra Trivedi: Spiritual leader pioneering personal and professional growth through higher consciousness

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric Result 2024 date, time announced, check latest update here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar announces his next directorial on 52nd birthday, fans say 'please bring back SRK and Kajol'

Meet woman, who holds Guinness World Record for longest fingernails, hasn't cut them since 1997, she is from...

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 to be released on May 27, know how to download scorecards

Fastest planets of solar system, Earth ranks at...

AI reimagines launch of ISRO’s first satellite Aryabhata

AI reimagines what Dubai would look like in 2050

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Karan Johar announces his next directorial on 52nd birthday, fans say 'please bring back SRK and Kajol'

Dalljiet Kaur accuses husband Nikhil Patel of having extramarital affair, seems to confirm separation: 'Family is...'

Meet superstar who faced casting couch at 17, was asked to 'compromise', wear a bikini for shoot, she is now..

HomeEducation

Education

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric Result 2024 date, time announced, check latest update here

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: This year, around 5.5 lakh students took the Odisha Board Class 10 exams between February 20 and March 4.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 25, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric Result 2024 date, time announced, check latest update here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is set to announce the result of Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2024 on May 26, 2024. The BSE Odisha Matric results will be declared at 10 am tomorrow. Once released, the BSE Odisha Class 10 result link will be activated to download to check at 11.30 am. Candidates can check BSE Odisha Class 10th results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To download the results, candidates will require a roll number and date of birth.

    The press conference will be held at 10:30 am to announce the results of BSE Odisha Class 10 following which at 11:30 am, a link to the results will be activated on the board’s website. This year 5.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the Odisha Class 10 exam across the state. The class 10 exam was held from February 20 to March 4, 2024.

    Odisha 10th Result 2024: Steps to download scorecard

    • Visit the official website, bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
    • Go to class 10th or the HSC result page.
    • On the login window, provide your roll number and date of birth.
    • Submit and check your result
    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Mukesh Ambani awaits green signal for massive Rs 707780000000 merger, IPL and ICC matches may…

    Viral video: Majestic lion welcomes US photographer with a roaring greeting, watch

    Know about Travancore royal family that controls treasure of the wealthiest temple on Earth

    Meet actor, once Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, worked as bartender, slept in car; later became ‘TV's Amitabh Bachchan’

    Meet actress who is single mother, once struggled, was forced to ask for work, then gave superhit film that earned Rs..

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

    In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement