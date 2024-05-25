Viral video: Majestic lion welcomes US photographer with a roaring greeting, watch

A Los Angeles-based photographer's viral Instagram video captures a majestic lion named Shalom at Glen Garriff Conservation in South Africa.

In a stunning display of nature’s raw beauty, a Los Angeles-based photographer recently captured breathtaking footage of a lion during a trip to South Africa. The video, now viral on Instagram, showcases the majestic animal in all its glory, captivating viewers worldwide.

The footage was taken at the Glen Garriff Conservation, a sanctuary dedicated to the protection of lions. To obtain this remarkable video, the photographer endured a grueling 32-hour flight followed by a four-hour drive to reach the remote location. His efforts paid off as he managed to film Shalom, a magnificent lion, in an up-close encounter.

Initially, the clip shows Shalom calm and composed, making it hard to discern the proximity of the photographer. Suddenly, the lion unleashes a powerful roar, a sound so intense it could send chills down anyone's spine. This awe-inspiring moment was well worth the journey and the effort.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 6,000 views, with social media users expressing their admiration for the striking footage. One user commented, “Aww finally you’re there…so good to hear King Shalom’s welcome roar.” Another praised the scene, saying, “Love that sun beaming down as he gives that powerful roar. Awesome.” A fan of Shalom remarked, “How exciting. Love Shalom…he is a big teddy bear.”

The video has also inspired many to dream of similar experiences. One commenter wrote, “Love it!!!!! I want to be there one day. With you in spirit, dear friend, soak it all in.” Another added, “They are welcoming you, Simon! How awesome! Enjoy your time there and look forward to seeing loads of photos.”