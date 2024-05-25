MS Dhoni steps out to cast his vote for Lok Sabha polls in Ranchi, crowd goes crazy - Watch

Dhoni fulfilled his civic duty as a responsible Indian citizen by casting his vote in his hometown of Ranchi.

Renowned former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, MS Dhoni, was recently seen arriving at a school in Ranchi to participate in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Polls on Saturday, May 25.

The penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha polls encompassed various states and union territories, including Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. A total of 58 constituencies, including Ranchi, were involved in this phase, with a significant turnout of voters exercising their democratic rights.

Dhoni, a well-known figure in the cricketing world, demonstrated his commitment as a responsible Indian citizen by casting his vote in his hometown of Ranchi. In a widely circulated video, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman was seen being surrounded by enthusiastic supporters as he arrived at Jawahar Vidya Mandir School to cast his vote in the Jharkhand Lok Sabha polls.

In addition to Dhoni, other notable personalities such as Gautam Gambhir, Kapil Dev, and Babita Phogat also fulfilled their civic duty by casting their votes in their respective locations.

MS Dhoni is currently taking a break following Chennai Super Kings' elimination from the IPL 2024, after a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last league stage match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

Speculation continues to swirl regarding Dhoni's future in professional cricket, with many suggesting that he may be considering retirement. However, neither the franchise nor Dhoni himself have made any official statements regarding this matter.

Reports have surfaced indicating that Dhoni will soon travel to London to address a muscle tear injury, which he played through during the entirety of the IPL 2024 season, alongside back pain.

