Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Karan Johar announces his next directorial on 52nd birthday, fans say 'please bring back SRK and Kajol'

Meet woman, who holds Guinness World Record for longest fingernails, hasn't cut them since 1997, she is from...

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 to be released on May 27, know how to download scorecards

Meet Guruji Mahendra Trivedi: Spiritual leader pioneering personal and professional growth through higher consciousness

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric Result 2024 date, time announced, check latest update here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Will rain play spoilsport in Chennai? Here's weather forecast for May 26

Karan Johar announces his next directorial on 52nd birthday, fans say 'please bring back SRK and Kajol'

Meet woman, who holds Guinness World Record for longest fingernails, hasn't cut them since 1997, she is from...

Fastest planets of solar system, Earth ranks at...

AI reimagines launch of ISRO’s first satellite Aryabhata

AI reimagines what Dubai would look like in 2050

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Karan Johar announces his next directorial on 52nd birthday, fans say 'please bring back SRK and Kajol'

Dalljiet Kaur accuses husband Nikhil Patel of having extramarital affair, seems to confirm separation: 'Family is...'

Meet superstar who faced casting couch at 17, was asked to 'compromise', wear a bikini for shoot, she is now..

HomeCricket

Cricket

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Will rain play spoilsport in Chennai? Here's weather forecast for May 26

Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved back-to-back wins against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals to secure their place in the final.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 25, 2024, 04:37 PM IST

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Will rain play spoilsport in Chennai? Here's weather forecast for May 26
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The highly anticipated IPL 2024 final has arrived, featuring the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, both eager to conclude their remarkable campaigns on a triumphant note. Kolkata Knight Riders have had a smooth journey to the final, finishing at the top of the league stage and securing victory in their Qualifier 1 match.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved back-to-back wins against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals to secure their place in the final. Despite the excitement surrounding this high-profile match, there are lingering concerns about Cyclone Remal potentially impacting the proceedings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding a low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal, which has the potential to develop into a severe cyclonic storm. The weather system is forecasted to intensify into a depression, with the IMD predicting that the severe cyclonic storm will make landfall in Bangladesh and West Bengal on May 26. At this time, it is unlikely that Chennai or other parts of Tamil Nadu will be impacted by the storm.

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for Saturday predicts occasional cloud cover with a 10% chance of rain. The likelihood of rain decreases to 4% on Sunday, with only a 1% chance of thunderstorms. However, a cloudy sky is expected for the IPL 2024 final.

In a stunning performance, SRH showcased exceptional bowling skills following a resilient half-century by Heinrich Klaasen, leading them to a comprehensive victory over RR in Qualifier 2. Shahbaz Ahmed, a key player, stood out among the bowlers with three wickets.

Also read| IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs, to face Kolkata Knight Riders in final

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown ties the knot with beau Jake Bongiovi in low-key ceremony in US

Campus placement: Over 7700 students of IIT 2024 batch yet to get jobs, finds RTI

Divya Khossla recounts tough shoot of Savi in minus 6 degree Celsius for 45 days

Meet star kid, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘bestest friend’, who taught him acting; and it’s not Juhi, Kajol, Rani or Anushka

This superstar was once considered bigger star than Rajinikanth, acted in 150 films in 6 years, died tragically after..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement