KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Will rain play spoilsport in Chennai? Here's weather forecast for May 26

Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved back-to-back wins against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals to secure their place in the final.

The highly anticipated IPL 2024 final has arrived, featuring the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, both eager to conclude their remarkable campaigns on a triumphant note. Kolkata Knight Riders have had a smooth journey to the final, finishing at the top of the league stage and securing victory in their Qualifier 1 match.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved back-to-back wins against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals to secure their place in the final. Despite the excitement surrounding this high-profile match, there are lingering concerns about Cyclone Remal potentially impacting the proceedings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding a low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal, which has the potential to develop into a severe cyclonic storm. The weather system is forecasted to intensify into a depression, with the IMD predicting that the severe cyclonic storm will make landfall in Bangladesh and West Bengal on May 26. At this time, it is unlikely that Chennai or other parts of Tamil Nadu will be impacted by the storm.

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for Saturday predicts occasional cloud cover with a 10% chance of rain. The likelihood of rain decreases to 4% on Sunday, with only a 1% chance of thunderstorms. However, a cloudy sky is expected for the IPL 2024 final.

In a stunning performance, SRH showcased exceptional bowling skills following a resilient half-century by Heinrich Klaasen, leading them to a comprehensive victory over RR in Qualifier 2. Shahbaz Ahmed, a key player, stood out among the bowlers with three wickets.

