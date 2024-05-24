IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs, to face Kolkata Knight Riders in final

SunRisers Hyderabad emerged victorious over Rajasthan Royals by a margin of 36 runs in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2024 held in Chennai on Friday. This win has paved the way for SRH to face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final showdown at the same venue on May 26.

During the game on Friday, the pace duo of Trent Boult and Avesh Khan showcased their prowess by claiming three wickets each. Despite their efforts, SRH managed to post a competitive total of 175 for nine. In addition to Boult (3/45) and Avesh Khan (3/27), Sandeep Sharma (2/25) also made significant contributions by taking two wickets. After winning the toss, RR opted to bowl first.

Heinrich Klaasen was the standout performer for SRH, scoring a brisk 50 off 34 balls. Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37) also made valuable contributions, although they were unable to capitalize on their starts. In response, RR could only muster 139 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs, largely due to Shahbaz Ahmed's impressive bowling figures of 3 for 23.