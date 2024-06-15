Anees Bazmee breaks his silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: ‘I don’t know kya…’

Anees Bazmee says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again's clash this Diwali is 'not good idea'.

Recently, Rohit Shetty announced that his action thriller Singham Again has been postponed and will now be released on Diwali this year. However, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was already scheduled for Diwali and the two films will no be clashing at the box office. Anees has finally opened up on the same.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Anees Bazmee broke his silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again clash and said, “Abhi aapse news aayi hai. Clashes are never a good idea. We had announced our release date for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 a year in advance. I don't know kya karein abhi."

He further added that due to the clash, the business of the film gets affected and said, “All films get affected when there is a clash, nuksaan toh hota hai. Aur baat product mein confidence ki nahi hai. Duniya ka har director, actor, writer hamesha apni film ke baare mein confidently baat karta hai.”

When asked if he has plans to shift Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's release date now, the filmmaker said, "Aisa abhi nahi socha hai since we had decided the release in advance. Ajay (Devgn) is a good friend and such date clashes are inevitable. Yeh hamare haath mein nahi hota (this is not in our hands)."

The filmmaker concluded, “f the film is not good, then you can release it at any festival, it won't work. A good film doesn't need a date to work. The animal also didn't come to a festival, that's what I have seen over the years.”

Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and others in key roles. The horror-comedy stars Kartik as Rooh Baba and fans can’t wait to watch Vidya Balan back in the movie.

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, on the other hand, is fifth in his cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and the third film in the Singham series. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in key roles. The action thriller was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, however, has now been postponed to Diwali.

