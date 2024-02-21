Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: After Vidya Balan, this actress joins Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy, fans say 'sapna toh nahin hai'

After Vidya Balan, Tripti Dimri officially joined the cast of Bhool Bhuliyaa 3. Fans of the franchise are elated with the addition.

The much-awaited horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is getting bigger and better. After Vidya Balan, actress Tripti Dimri joined the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan welcomed Tripti and announced her addition through social media.

On Wednesday, Kartik shared a post which has a photo of Tripati, placed on a table along with a dairy that has the title of the film. Kartik welcomed Tripti to the team, and shared the announcement post with the caption, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri #BhoolBhulaiyaa3, #BhushanKumar, #Diwali2024" Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be Tripti's second outing in the horror genre after the acclaimed series, Bulbul.

Here's Rooh Baba's announcing Tripti Dimri's arrival

As soon as Kartik announced Tripti's addition, a major section of netizens welcomed Tripti and called it a 'perfect cast'. A fan wrote, "If you watched her in BulBul ...you know how scary she can be." Another fan wrote, "Vidya Balan to khaa jayengi madam ko Itni toh nazuk ho gayi yeh." One of the fans wrote, "Sapna toh nahin hai." A netizen wrote, "This is gonna be interesting to see this duo on the big screen." Another netizen wrote, "Really hoping they extract a great performance out of her instead of just using her as an eye candy."

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be the third instalment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series. The movie will be the direct sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). Actress Vidya Balan, who was seen as the main antagonist, Manjulika, in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), will reprise her role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The upcoming horror comedy will be released in Diwali 2024, and it is directed by Anees Bazmee. The director has even helmed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.